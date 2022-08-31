Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 1.76% of Landec worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Landec by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Landec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on Landec in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Landec Price Performance

Landec Profile

Shares of LNDC remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.47. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.04.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

