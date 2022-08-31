Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Ultralife worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Up 1.6 %

ULBI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,340. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.38. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 130,270 shares of company stock valued at $626,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.20% of the company's stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

