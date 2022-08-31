Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PAR Technology were worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 424,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,469 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 41.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 554,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 163,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PAR Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,189,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAR. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of PAR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

