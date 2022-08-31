Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock remained flat at $45.85 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 237,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

