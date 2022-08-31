Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 68,783 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,783 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 58,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.