Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $259.67. The stock had a trading volume of 57,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,724. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.11.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

