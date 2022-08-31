VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.22 EPS

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. VNET Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

VNET opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $750.20 million, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.02. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VNET Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

