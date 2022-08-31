VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.22 EPS

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. VNET Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

VNET stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $750.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 613,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

