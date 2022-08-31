Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Jon Boaden Sells 12,369 Shares

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) insider Jon Boaden sold 12,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.43), for a total transaction of £35,127.96 ($42,445.58).

Volex Stock Performance

Shares of VLX traded down GBX 12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 267.50 ($3.23). The stock had a trading volume of 349,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,902. Volex plc has a one year low of GBX 209 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 494.70 ($5.98). The firm has a market cap of £424.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,910.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 269.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66.

Volex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Volex Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

Further Reading

