W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Raised by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,942,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,052,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $556.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

