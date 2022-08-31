Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.59 million and $4,588.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001776 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,146,640 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.