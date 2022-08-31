Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

WMT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.03. 126,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,658.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 322,302 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

