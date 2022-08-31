Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Decreased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,778. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.00.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.