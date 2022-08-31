Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $305.03

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $305.03 and last traded at $305.03, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.03.

Watsco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.29. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

