Waves Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Waves has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $498.65 million and approximately $109.82 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00022465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015781 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005302 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004516 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000913 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About Waves
Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,204,654 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.
