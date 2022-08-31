Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Down 12.8%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was down 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 38,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,054,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Weber to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Weber by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the second quarter valued at $2,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weber by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weber by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Weber by 174.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.