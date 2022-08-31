Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 239.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

COST opened at $524.14 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.85 and its 200-day moving average is $519.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

