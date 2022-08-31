Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 29,750 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Range Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,972,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RRC opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

