Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.