Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

