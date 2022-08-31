Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

