Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 487.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after buying an additional 403,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after buying an additional 150,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

APTV stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.72. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock worth $2,192,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

