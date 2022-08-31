Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 401,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.9 %

Enbridge stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

