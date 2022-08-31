Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2,500.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,612.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,470.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,454.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

