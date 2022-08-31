Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

