Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.