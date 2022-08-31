Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,495 shares of company stock worth $319,069. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.