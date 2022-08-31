WHALE Trading Down 11.9% This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $464,037.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00006018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00432043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00823062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015307 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,083 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WHALE is whale.me.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

