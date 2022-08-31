WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $74.93 million and approximately $723,259.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022443 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

