Wilder World (WILD) Hits Market Cap of $24.47 Million

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Wilder World has a total market cap of $24.47 million and $854,224.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,190.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Buying and Selling Wilder World

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

