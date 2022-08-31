Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Down 4.3%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $147.53 and last traded at $147.61. 64,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,159,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,068 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

