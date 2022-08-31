Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $215.07. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,274. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

