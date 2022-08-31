WINkLink Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33.28 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. WINkLink has a total market cap of $109.88 million and approximately $33.28 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

