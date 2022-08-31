WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 17,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,867. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000.

