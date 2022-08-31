WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 17,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,867. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.