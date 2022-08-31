World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE INT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,353 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

