Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Martin Parkinson Buys 1,000 Shares

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Rating) insider Martin Parkinson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$14.53 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of A$14,530.00 ($10,160.84).

Worley Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.17.

Worley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.41%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

