W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Financial Review

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Ecoark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and Ecoark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.67 -$41.48 million $0.90 7.22 Ecoark $25.60 million 1.93 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 17.26% -102.77% 18.05% Ecoark -87.70% -92.59% -51.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for W&T Offshore and Ecoark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.23%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Ecoark.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Ecoark on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest shelf-life and freshness food management technology businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as offers transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in the bitcoin mining operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation service contractors. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

