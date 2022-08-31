YetiSwap Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One YetiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. YetiSwap has a market cap of $95,281.10 and approximately $41,836.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YetiSwap has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.
YetiSwap Profile
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YetiSwap
