Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 4.5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 55,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,110,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.71 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 319.87% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at $119,136,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,671 shares of company stock worth $1,454,067. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 680.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $5,725,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

