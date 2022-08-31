Zipmex Trading 29.9% Lower This Week (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Zipmex has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and $59,488.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipmex coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
Zipmex Profile
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Buying and Selling Zipmex
