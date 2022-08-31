ZoidPay (ZPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,270.00

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. ZoidPay has a market cap of $44.02 million and approximately $43,270.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

ZoidPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoidPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZoidPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

