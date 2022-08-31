Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.47. 75,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,858. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $348.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.