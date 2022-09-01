10,000 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Afton Capital Management LLC

Afton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 4.8% of Afton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.6 %

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $10.30 on Thursday, reaching $172.31. The stock had a trading volume of 254,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

