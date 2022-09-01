123,771 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JVAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 867,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 844,120 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $24,570,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,860,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,374,000.
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $39.27.
