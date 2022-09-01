1,565 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.46. 3,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

