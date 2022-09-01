164,181 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 164,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,000. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Regency Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,135. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.91.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

