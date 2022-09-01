212,607 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,235,000. Progressive comprises about 1.9% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

