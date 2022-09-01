23,403 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Vistra Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE VST opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -28.06%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
