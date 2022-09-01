2,679 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,679 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 114.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $1,412,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.07. 177,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $84.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

