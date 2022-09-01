3,500 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

